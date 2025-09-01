Far-right, anti-immigration protests worry leaders in Australia

In other parts of Australia, police said that thousands of people attended rallies but did not distinguish between protesters and counter-protesters.

Populist politicians made speeches at some rallies, while at others, members of neo-Nazi groups spoke and led chants of “heil Australia”, local media reported.

Some clashed with counter-protesters. Police said they made a handful of arrests across the country.

Pauline Hanson, the leader of the far-right anti-immigration One Nation Party, spoke at the protest in Canberra, the nation’s capital.

At a demonstration in Adelaide, a protester held up a sign with the face of Dezi Freeman — whom authorities have identified as the suspect in a shooting that killed two police officers in Victoria state last week — with the caption “free man”.

Freeman is still on the loose.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged media reports linking the suspect to the radical anti-government “sovereign citizen” movement, although Albanese added that those were only allegations.

ASIO, Australia’s domestic intelligence agency, warned earlier this year of the growing threat of “nationalist and racist violent extremism” and “issue-motivated extremism, fuelled by personal grievance, conspiracy theories and anti-authority ideologies”.

The Australian Government condemned the protests as hateful.

“This brand of far-right activism grounded in racism and ethnocentrism has no place in modern Australia,” said Anne Aly, the minister for multicultural affairs.

Yesterday, representatives of both the Labor government and the conservative opposition voiced concerns about the presence of far-right extremists at the rallies.

Aly told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that, while the majority of protesters were not neo-Nazis, the rallies were organised by neo-Nazis and were “clearly racist”.

“When we see neo-Nazis address a crowd of people in some of our major cities, that raises material concerns with respect to social cohesion in our country,” said Paul Scarr, the opposition immigration spokesperson.

Kaz Ross, a researcher who studies far-right extremism, said that the protests appeared to have been started by a disparate group of online influencers, but that far-right elements were able to shape the protests according to their ideology.

Neo-Nazi groups had capitalised on mainstream concerns about the soaring cost of living and housing scarcity to stir up anti-immigrant sentiment, she said.

The protests marked a significant moment for the far-right in making inroads into the mainstream, Ross said.

“They’ve successfully — it looks to me — met up in public with thousands of Australians. No one threw them out. No one booed them out of the rally. They had a crossover success moment.

“It is very very concerning,” Ross said, “and we don’t know where it’s going to go from here.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Yan Zhuang

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES