The shock killing angered locals with a violent mob storming the Bossou Environmental Research Institute, a facility that has studied chimps for decades.
The mob brought the baby’s corpse to their door before ransacking and destroying the facility.
They set fire to equipment including drones and computers and destroyed over 200 documents.
It’s the sixth recorded attack on a human from a chimpanzee at the nature reserve this year.
Protester Joseph Doré reportedly told local media the “way she was killed” had “angered the population”.
The chimps’ use of technology to eat food has made them famous, with the group of chimps often seen using stone hammers and anvils to open nuts, the most sophisticated act ever observed of humanity’s genetically closest relative.
Over time the chimps have become boxed in a 16sq km pocket of forest and potentially have been cut off from mates living over the hill.
Villagers and apes ave lived peacefully together for years, but it is feared the chimps’ “over-familiarity” with humans and shrinking forest space has led to an increase in likely attacks.
Yamakoshi, however, said it wasn’t clear whether the attacks are down to food or “excitement”.
There are just seven chimpanzees left in Guinea’s Bossou forest.