



“It is not clear if the accidents are as a result of food or excitement’, he told the publication.

“It is similar behaviour to how chimps treat one another. If they are excited they cannot control their behaviour.”

The shock killing angered locals with a violent mob storming the Bossou Environmental Research Institute, a facility that has studied chimps for decades.

Aerial of the Unesco site Mount Nimba Strict Nature Reserve, Guinea.

The mob brought the baby’s corpse to their door before ransacking and destroying the facility.

They set fire to equipment including drones and computers and destroyed over 200 documents.

It’s the sixth recorded attack on a human from a chimpanzee at the nature reserve this year.

Protester Joseph Doré reportedly told local media the “way she was killed” had “angered the population”.

Western chimpanzee young male Jeje aged 13 allegedly ripped a baby girl from her mother's arms and killed her in an attack in Guinea.

The chimps’ use of technology to eat food has made them famous, with the group of chimps often seen using stone hammers and anvils to open nuts, the most sophisticated act ever observed of humanity’s genetically closest relative.

Over time the chimps have become boxed in a 16sq km pocket of forest and potentially have been cut off from mates living over the hill.

Villagers and apes ave lived peacefully together for years, but it is feared the chimps’ “over-familiarity” with humans and shrinking forest space has led to an increase in likely attacks.

Yamakoshi, however, said it wasn’t clear whether the attacks are down to food or “excitement”.

There are just seven chimpanzees left in Guinea’s Bossou forest.

In 2022, the oldest member of a chimpanzee tribe, Fana, died in solitude at 71, leaving behind two sons, Foaf and Fanwa.