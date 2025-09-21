Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Family’s anger after Bali autopsy returns son’s body to Australia without his heart

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The Haddow family was disturbed to find Byron had been returned without his vital organ. Photo / Haddow Family.

The Haddow family was disturbed to find Byron had been returned without his vital organ. Photo / Haddow Family.

The family of an Australian man are criticising Balinese officials after his body was returned home without his heart.

Byron Haddow was found face-down in a Bali swimming pool on May 26, but his death was not reported to police until May 30, news.com.au reports.

Concerned about the strange circumstances

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save