Dulcie White fell overboard while on a cruise on the Allure of the Seas in October last year and was lost at sea. Photo / Getty Images

The family of an intoxicated woman who died on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise are blaming Royal Caribbean for her fall overboard after she was served “unlimited” beverages on board.

Dulcie White was sailing near Nassau in the Bahamas when she climbed over the railing of the Allure of the Seas and disappeared into the sea, according to the US Sun.

White’s family filed a lawsuit in Florida on October 28, alleging the cruise line was negligent for continuing to serve her drinks even when she had become visibly drunk.

“She was swaying, stammering, slurring her speech, had alcohol on her breath, couldn’t keep her composure straight, had glassy eyes, while she was in plain view of the crew members.”

The 66-year-old purchased an all-inclusive drinks package valued at US$69.95 ($122.22) per day – entitling her to 15 drinks daily.