Her family allege she was served “at least seven” drinks over the course of six hours and eight minutes before a cruise guest became concerned and escorted her back to her room.
They believe crew on the ship “were negligent for continuing to serve her alcoholic beverages in her intoxicated state”.
White’s body has been missing since she climbed over the railing of her cabin balcony and fell overboard on October 22 last year.
Her daughter Megan Klewin witnessed her mother falling overboard after initially believing she was tending to the luggage they had stowed on the balcony.
She told CBS Miami she believes all-inclusive drink packages encourage the over-consumption and over-service of alcohol.
“These crew members are incentivised to continue to serve them, because that’s how they make their tips,” she said, claiming her mother had likely become so inebriated in an effort to “get her money’s worth”.
“She was completely intoxicated in a way I haven’t seen before. It saddens me that this is my last memory of her.”
Royal Caribbean have refused to address the filing, telling the Daily Mail the cruise giant does not “comment on pending litigation”.
In her obituary, White was described as an “exceptional” cook and baker, talented decorator and loving mother.
“She was a safe place to land and always had a solution to any problem, big or small; any time Dulcie was needed, she made herself available.”