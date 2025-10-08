Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Family of Nepali hostage in Gaza clings to hope as video of him emerges

AFP
3 mins to read

Bipin Joshi was abducted from a kibbutz in southern Israel during Hamas' attack that triggered the Gaza war. Photo / Getty Images

Bipin Joshi was abducted from a kibbutz in southern Israel during Hamas' attack that triggered the Gaza war. Photo / Getty Images

The sister of a Nepali man held hostage in Gaza has said she still hoped he was alive, as the family released a video showing him in captivity nearly two years ago.

The short clip of Bipin Joshi, recovered by the Israeli military, shows him introducing himself in English and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save