Ruth Ellis's family seeks a posthumous pardon, claiming she was a victim of "historical injustice". Photo / Getty Images
The family of the last woman to be hanged in Britain have applied for her to be formally pardoned.
Ruth Ellis’ family claim she was the victim of a “historical injustice” after she was sentenced to death for murdering her lover outside a pub in 1955.
An Old Bailey jurytook 14 minutes to convict the 28-year-old of shooting David Blakely, a 25-year-old racing car driver, in Hampstead, north London. She was hanged the following month at Holloway prison.
Her family have now written to David Lammy, the Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice, asking for a posthumous conditional pardon.
They argue Ellis was the victim of long-term, systematic emotional, sexual, and physical abuse, which was not taken into account during criminal proceedings.
Critics have also claimed that her lifestyle and work as a nightclub hostess and escort unfairly affected her case.
In 1957, the Homicide Act came into law, introducing the concepts of diminished responsibility and provocation in criminal cases.
The public sympathy surrounding Ellis’ execution helped strengthen support for the abolition of the death penalty.
Capital punishment was temporarily outlawed in 1965, before being abolished in 1969.
Her family and legal team claim evidence shows she suffered from what is referred to as “battered women syndrome” – although the judge at the time told the jury not to consider her having been “badly treated by her lover”.
Alex Bailin KC, who is representing the family, said: “If Ruth’s case had taken place in modern times, she would have been able to plead a defence of diminished responsibility or loss of control”.