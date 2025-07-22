Families of victims have denounced a Government report that blames pilot error for South Korea's deadliest plane crash. Photo / Getty Images

Families of victims have denounced a Government report that blames pilot error for South Korea's deadliest plane crash. Photo / Getty Images

The families of victims of South Korea’s deadliest plane crash on home soil have denounced a Government report that blamed the disaster on pilot error, a representative told AFP Tuesday.

The Boeing 737-800 was flying from Thailand to South Korea’s southwest on December 29 last year but ended up belly-landing at Muan airport and exploding in a fireball after slamming into a concrete barrier, killing 179 people.

South Korea’s land ministry told AFP it had planned to release the partial findings of the investigation into the crash at the weekend but called off a briefing and withheld the report after the families objected, claiming it could be misleading.

The report said a bird strike damaged the plane’s right engine but the pilot then mistakenly shut down the left one instead, a representative for the families, who saw the report, told AFP.

The error resulted in a total power loss and a failure of the landing gear system, they said.