Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Families reject report blaming pilot for fatal South Korea plane crash

AFP
2 mins to read

Families of victims have denounced a Government report that blames pilot error for South Korea's deadliest plane crash. Photo / Getty Images

Families of victims have denounced a Government report that blames pilot error for South Korea's deadliest plane crash. Photo / Getty Images

The families of victims of South Korea’s deadliest plane crash on home soil have denounced a Government report that blamed the disaster on pilot error, a representative told AFP Tuesday.

The Boeing 737-800 was flying from Thailand to South Korea’s southwest on December 29 last year but ended up belly-landing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save