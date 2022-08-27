Former US president Donald Trump was photographed with a woman who was parading as a fake heiress. Photo / AP

Former US president Donald Trump was photographed with a woman who was parading as a fake heiress. Photo / AP

A Ukrainian woman who posed as a member of the Rothschild banking dynasty to infiltrate former US president Donald Trump's inner circle is now the centre of investigations by the FBI and Canadian authorities.

Being likened to famous fraudster Anna Delvey, the 33-year-old woman — whose real name is Inna Yashchyshyn — allegedly told Florida socialites she was an heiress named Anna de Rothschild with a Monaco property portfolio, a luxury housing project in the Bahamas, a Formula One racetrack in Miami and family vineyards.

The truth of her life story is far less glamorous, being the Ukrainian-born daughter of a truck driver living in a modest home in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

The story was enough to trick over her target audience. In 2021 she was invited to Mar-a-Lago by Trump donor Elchanan Adamker in 2021. The next day she posed during a golf outing with Trump himself.

EXCLUSIVE: A 33-year-old Russian-speaking immigrant posing as Anna de Rothschild -- a member of the European banking dynasty -- infiltrated Mar-a-Lago and Trump's entourage. Said one guest: "How did they allow it?"

@PittsburghPG and @OCCRP https://t.co/kx1cBD86Cp — Michael Sallah (@MikeSallah7) August 26, 2022

Ties to Russian crime gangs

Now she's accused of obtaining fake IDs — including a US passport and several drivers' licences — and is being investigated by the FBI for her role as president of a charity called the United Hearts of Mercy.

Founded in Canada by Florida-based Russian businessman Valery Tarasenko, the charity claimed to be a non-profit helping children in need. However, it is believed to be a front for Russian organised crime gangs.

The story was broken by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, who sent emails to more than two dozen charity donors in Hong Kong, all of which bounced back — suggesting they were fake email addresses.

Ms Yaschushyn has also been tied to a condo development under investigation in Canada, however Quebec police are yet to release more information as to why.

Bad blood between charity workers

In a separate issue, Ms Yashchyshyn and Mr Tarasenko are currently caught up in a lawsuit in which she is claiming that the Russian set her by producing multiple fake IDs without her knowledge.

In a deposition, she said, "Every single move that I did, I've been told by Valeriy to do so... [a]fter a few incidents like that, I realised that he's using me for his lifestyle and for his needs."

In another affidavit, she stated that when she tried to leave him, he repeatedly hit her.

"Over time, Tarasenko became more controlling and aggressive over me," she said.

While Mr Tarasenko has talked with the FBI, it's unclear if he is also facing an official police probe.

For his part, he claimed their relationship was simply that she babysat his children while he was away on business.

He said their relationship broke down when he discovered she had abused one of his children — a claim she denies.

He's also claiming that she was very keen to work her way into Mar-a-Lago to find rich benefactors.

Security concerns

The ease with which Ms Yashchyshyn was able to gain access to Mar-a-Lago — the epicentre of Republican Party politics — has authorities concerned over security breaches, particularly in light of the recent FBI raid which uncovered classified and top-secret materials that Trump had taken from the White House.

The Secret Service — whose job it is to run security for current and former presidents — told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette it couldn't comment on whether the agency is investigating Yashchyshyn's visits to the former president's home.

"To maintain the operational integrity of our work, we are unable to comment specifically concerning the means, methods or resources used to conduct our protective operations," said Steven Kopek, a special agent and spokesman, in a statement.