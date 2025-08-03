Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Fact-checking under fire as tech giants cut support amid misinformation surge – Washington Post

By Glenn Kessler
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, is applauded by his daughter Ivanka Trump (right) in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York as he is introduced before his announcement in June 2015 that he would run for President. Photo / The Washington Post

Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, is applauded by his daughter Ivanka Trump (right) in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York as he is introduced before his announcement in June 2015 that he would run for President. Photo / The Washington Post

Opinion by Glenn Kessler

THE FACTS

  • Four hundred global fact-checkers met in Rio de Janeiro amid concerns over the decline of political fact-checking.
  • Meta and Google have reduced their support for fact-checking programmes, impacting efforts to combat misinformation.
  • The rise of social media and political figures such as Donald Trump has challenged the effectiveness of fact-checking.

When 400 fact-checkers from around the world gathered in Rio de Janeiro in June for an annual conference, the mood was tense. After years of exponential growth, political fact-checking was in retreat and under fire. And somehow, even as fact-checking surged in the past decade, so had the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save