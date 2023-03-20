Voyager 2022 media awards
World

Facing extinction, but available for selfies: The truth behind Japan’s animal cafes

New York Times
By Rachel Nuwer
6 mins to read
A common marmoset is displayed inside a cage in an animal cafe in Tokyo. Photo / Noriko Hayashi, The New York Times

Critically endangered species and ones banned from international trade are among the hundreds of types birds, reptiles and mammals that researchers identified at 142 animal cafes.

In Japan, it’s possible to enjoy a coffee while

