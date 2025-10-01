Advertisement
Facebook scam ads exposed in new Tech Transparency Project report

Steven Lee Myers
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Facebook ads featured altered videos of officials, misleading users about non-existent relief checks. Photo / Getty Images

An ad that appeared in thousands of Facebook feeds this summer featured an altered video of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at a regular press briefing. In it, she appeared to say Americans could claim a $5000 relief cheque on an official government site. An arrow that then appeared

