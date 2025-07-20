Advertisement
Expressions of anger decreased over time, suggesting that control grew as women aged

By Erin Blakemore
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

Women feel more anger but express less of it as they age, according to a recent analysis in the journal Menopause.

Researchers looked at health reports and menstrual data from 501 participants in the Seattle Midlife Women’s Health Study, analysing a subset of data from 271 women to look for

