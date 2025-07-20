Women feel more anger but express less of it as they age, according to a recent analysis in the journal Menopause. Photo / 123rf

Women feel more anger but express less of it as they age, according to a recent analysis in the journal Menopause.

Researchers looked at health reports and menstrual data from 501 participants in the Seattle Midlife Women’s Health Study, analysing a subset of data from 271 women to look for possible connections between age, reproductive stage, and anger in women.

The women who were studied were between 35 and 55 and still menstruating. The average participant was 41.6 years old, well educated, employed, married, and in a median income range when the study began in 1990 and 1992. The majority were white.

Angry feelings, or “state anger”, increased with age, the researchers found. But expressions of anger decreased as women aged, suggesting that anger control grew with chronological age.

Participants’ anger spiked in the late reproductive stage of women’s lives, but as menopause approached, participants expressed their anger less frequently and with less aggression or hostility.