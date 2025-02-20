Advertisement
Updated

Explosions involving several buses in central Israel in ‘suspected terror attack’: police

AFP
2 mins to read

A bus goes up in flames after an explosion at a parking lot in Bat Yam, February 20, 2025. Photo / Fire and Rescue Service

  • Explosions rocked several buses in Bat Yam in a “suspected terror attack,” with no injuries reported.
  • Large police forces were deployed, and bomb disposal units are scanning for suspicious objects.
  • Bus drivers nationwide were asked to inspect their buses for possible explosive devices.

Israeli police said explosions rocked several buses in the central city of Bat Yam on Thursday evening in what they described as a “suspected terror attack”, with an official saying there were no injuries.

“Preliminary report – suspected terror attack. Multiple reports have been received of explosions involving several buses at different locations in Bat Yam,” the police said in a statement.

Large police forces had been deployed to search for suspects, the statement said.

“Police bomb disposal units are scanning for additional suspicious objects. We urge the public to avoid the areas and remain alert for any suspicious items,” it added.

Tzvika Brot, the mayor of Bat Yam, said in a video statement that the explosions took place on two buses in two different parking lots.

“There are no injured in these incidents,” Brot said, adding that the causes of the explosions were still unclear.

Television footage aired by some Israeli networks showed a completely burnt-out bus, while another was on fire.

Israeli media said that bus drivers countrywide had been asked to stop and inspect their own buses for additional possible explosive devices.

- Agence France-Presse

