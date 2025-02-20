A bus goes up in flames after an explosion at a parking lot in Bat Yam, February 20, 2025. Photo / Fire and Rescue Service

Explosions rocked several buses in Bat Yam in a “suspected terror attack,” with no injuries reported.

Large police forces were deployed, and bomb disposal units are scanning for suspicious objects.

Bus drivers nationwide were asked to inspect their buses for possible explosive devices.

Israeli police said explosions rocked several buses in the central city of Bat Yam on Thursday evening in what they described as a “suspected terror attack”, with an official saying there were no injuries.

“Preliminary report – suspected terror attack. Multiple reports have been received of explosions involving several buses at different locations in Bat Yam,” the police said in a statement.

Large police forces had been deployed to search for suspects, the statement said.