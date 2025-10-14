Advertisement
Explainer: Why Ukraine is betting on long-range strikes inside Russia to inflict ‘drone sanctions’

Andrew E. Kramer
New York Times·
5 mins to read

A satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of destroyed ammunition depots at Engels airfield in Russia's Saratov region on March 21, after a Ukrainian drone attack. Satellite image / ©2025 Maxar Technologies via The New York Times

Movement on the front lines in Ukraine has largely stalled in a bloody stalemate.

The Trump Administration’s peace talks haven’t budged since Russia turned down a ceasefire in August.

Ukrainian officials argue that they still have a strategy to end the war: Strike deep inside Russia with missiles

