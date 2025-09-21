Advertisement
Explainer: Who recognises the State of Palestine, who doesn’t, and why does it matter?

A sign is seen outside the Palestine Mission to the UK in west London. Prime Minister Keir Starmer today said Britain was formally recognising a State of Palestine, in a historic shift in decades of British foreign policy. Photo / Justin Tallis, AFP

Britain, Australia, Canada, and Portugal today recognised a Palestinian state after nearly two years of war in Gaza.

France, Belgium and other countries are poised to follow suit at the United Nations General Assembly.

Here is an overview of diplomatic recognition of the state, which was unilaterally proclaimed

