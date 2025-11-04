Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Explainer: What to know about elections in New York, New Jersey, Virginia and California

Alicia Diaz and Skylar Woodhouse
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

California Governor Gavin Newsom. California voters will decide whether to approve a measure, spearheaded by Newsom, which would redraw the state’s congressional maps to favour Democrats, a way to parry a similar move in Texas boosting Republicans. Photo / Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom. California voters will decide whether to approve a measure, spearheaded by Newsom, which would redraw the state’s congressional maps to favour Democrats, a way to parry a similar move in Texas boosting Republicans. Photo / Getty Images

Today’s elections in the United States will show how voters are judging Donald Trump’s policies since he returned to the presidency in January and could offer an early indicator of the battle for congressional control in next year’s Midterms.

Virginia, hit hard by the US Government shutdown and Trump’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save