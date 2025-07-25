Advertisement
Explainer: France will be the biggest Western power and first G7 member to take the step

By Matthew Hay Brown
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

France's President Emmanuel Macron. File photo / Getty Images

France will recognise an independent state of Palestine in September at the United Nations General Assembly, President Emmanuel Macron said today.

“The urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and to bring relief to the civilian population,” Macron wrote on X.

He affirmed the decision in

