Experts say Trump Administration’s efforts to deploy Guard troops could affect readiness, training and morale

Holly Bailey and Molly Hennessy-Fiske
Washington Post·
12 mins to read

Members of the California National Guard in Los Angeles in June, when US President Donald Trump deployed thousands of troops to the city. Photo / Salwan Georges, The Washington Post

President Donald Trump is taking National Guard deployments into unprecedented territory, seeking to send troops into multiple United States cities despite strong opposition from local officials and questions about the purpose and impact of the mission.

Since June, the Trump Administration has sent or pledged to send troops to more

