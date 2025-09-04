During the meeting in Beijing, Putin invited Kim to Russia

Kim and Putin appeared to have a friendly meeting where the North Korean leader said he would do “everything to assist” Russia in its war in Ukraine, and Putin said that Kim was welcome to visit Russia.

There was a brief moment of tension captured in a video by Russian state media Kommersant where two aides to the respective leaders were seen fiddling with the thermostat – Kim reportedly wanting the room slightly hotter while Putin preferred it cooler.

Despite the pair’s friendly relationship, Kim’s entourage is also known to be hyper-diligent ahead of any meetings as well.

In 2023, before a meeting with Putin, North Korean staff were seen vigorously wiping down a chair with disinfectant, with one aide even using a metal detector to ensure it was safe.

There was a similar effort carried out in 2018 before a meeting with then-South Korean President Moon Jae In.

Kim is also known to travel with his own portable toilet, which he reportedly brought by train from North Korea on his latest trip to China, in an effort to prevent any trace of his DNA being left behind.

South Korean and Japanese intelligence agencies assume that this is mainly to conceal any information about the North Korean leader’s health.

Kim has previously sought medication for high blood pressure and diabetes related to his obesity, but beyond that most information related to his health is top secret.

Experts believe that the release of detailed biodata could make him vulnerable.

A similar logic applies to any waste generated by Kim while he is travelling, all of which must be taken back to North Korea with him, including the butts and ash of any cigarettes he smokes.

Michael Madden, an expert on North Korea at the US-based Stimson Centre, said this protocol has been in place since Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, was leader of North Korea.

“The special toilet and the requisite garbage bags of detritus, waste and cigarette butts are so that a foreign intelligence agency, even a friendly one, does not acquire a sample and test it,” Madden told Reuters.

“It would provide insight into any medical conditions affecting Kim Jong Un. This can include hair and skin tags,” he said.

When Kim met Donald Trump, the United States President, in Vietnam in 2019 and Singapore in 2018, he also reportedly travelled with his own toilet.

In Hanoi, Kim’s guards spent hours cleaning his hotel and were seen taking out items including a bed mattress.

Putin is also believed to travel with his own personal toilet for similar reasons.

According to a report by Paris Match, whenever Putin travels, his excrement is collected in specialised packets, which are then put inside a dedicated briefcase to be transported back to Russia.

This was reportedly done during trips to France in 2019 and Saudi Arabia in 2017, as well as reportedly during his recent visit to Alaska where he met Trump.

Rumours of Putin’s health have swirled for years, with reports that he is battling everything from a persistent cough to thyroid cancer.

Little has been confirmed regarding his status, but similar to Kim, it’s likely that detailed biometric information is seen as a potential vulnerability.

