The new Prime Minister of France has faced a tumultuous first day in the role as protests erupted across the country, stoking fears about the nation’s declining influence.

Sébastien Lecornu was sworn in today, replacing François Bayrou, who was removed from Parliament after just nine months in the role, the BBC reports.

Almost simultaneously, Block Everything demonstrators railed against President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed budget cuts, taking to the streets to express their outrage.

Professor Anthony Glees, an expert in European Affairs at the University of Buckingham, told Herald NOW France’s political weakening has far-reaching international implications.

He said divisions between the right, far right and far left could “paralyse” France, diminishing the nation’s global power - one of Putin’s biggest opponents.