A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced ex-president Joseph Kabila to death for treason. Photo / Getty Images

A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday sentenced ex-president Joseph Kabila to death in absentia for “treason”.

Kabila, 54, who was not present at the trial in the capital, nor represented, was found guilty of complicity with the M23 anti-Government armed group, which has seized swathes of the resource-rich Congolese east with Rwandan help.

He left the vast central African country in 2023 and briefly reappeared in Goma in the volatile east in May, causing disquiet in Kinshasa.

Observers say the death sentence aims to remove the possibility he could unite the opposition within the country, despite his exact current whereabouts being unknown.

The DRC, ravaged by violence for more than three decades, lifted a moratorium on the death penalty last year but no judicial executions have been carried out since.