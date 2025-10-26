Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Ex-oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky says the key to dealing with Moscow is applying direct pressure

Paul Schemm, Catherine Belton
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

US President Donald Trump (right) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump (right) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo / Getty Images

If United States President Donald Trump wants to make progress in negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he needs to put Tomahawk missiles back on the table for Ukraine instead of just fiddling with sanctions, according to Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a major Russian opposition figure with deep knowledge of the Kremlin.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save