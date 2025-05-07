Tyre Nichols' photo is displayed during a service in Memphis in January 2023. Photo / Joshua Lott, The Washington Post

A US state jury has found three former Memphis police officers not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2023 beating death of Tyre Nichols that helped galvanise a movement to reform police conduct.

The jurors deliberated for a day and a half after seven days of testimony that delved into the minutes after police pulled over Nichols for a traffic stop and when the 29-year-old FedEx worker was repeatedly hit and kicked by the officers.

Prosecutors had argued the officers had a duty to protect Nichols but became angry when he fled after being pulled over. Defence attorneys for the officers countered that their clients followed police procedure and had tough jobs that require split-second decisions. They warned the jury not to second-guess their actions from the comfort of a courtroom.

On the evening of January 7, 2023, Nichols was driving to his home in a nearly all-black neighbourhood in East Memphis when an officer noticed him speeding up to beat a red light. The officer didn’t find any warrants after running Nichols’ plates, but decided to pull him over.

Nichols managed to run away after being pulled from his car and forced to the ground. Officers caught up to Nichols again less than 100 yards (90m) from his mother’s house. One pepper-sprayed Nichols and then beat him with his baton. Another kicked and punched him. This confrontation, which was captured by a police camera at the intersection, lasted a few minutes before officers picked up Nichols and laid him against a car. An additional 22 minutes passed before a stretcher was brought out for Nichols and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.