A jury found him guilty in November of violating Taylor’s civil rights. He was acquitted on a second count of violating the rights of three people in a neighbouring apartment.

Former Louisville, Kentucky detective Brett Hankison. Photo / Shelby County Detention Centre via Getty Images

The Justice Department’s sentencing memo last week, which suggested Hankison should not have been charged with federal crimes, marked a stunning about-face. Federal prosecutors during the Biden administration had used significant resources to prosecute Hankison, retrying the case after the first trial ended in a hung jury.

Breaking with protocol, the memo was not signed by any career prosecutors but by Robert J. Keenan, a senior counsel to the civil rights division who was not part of the original prosecution team, and Harmeet K. Dhillon, the head of the division, who was appointed under the Trump administration.

“Although he was part of the team executing the warrant, Defendant Hankison did not shoot Ms. Taylor and is not otherwise responsible for her death,” the memo says. “Defendant Hankison did not wound her or anyone else at the scene that day, although he did discharge his duty weapon ten times blindly into Ms. Taylor’s home.”

Jennings was appointed to the federal bench by President Donald Trump in 2018.

Taylor’s death came weeks before the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd in May 2020 and helped ignite nationwide protests seeking greater police accountability over the use of excessive force against black people.

Civil rights activists said the federal sentencing memo in the Hankison case was the latest sign that the Justice Department under Trump is abandoning Biden-era efforts to reform police conduct across the country.

Nearly two months ago, the Justice Department moved to drop police reform agreements it had negotiated with Louisville and Minneapolis during the Biden administration. Those consent decrees came after sweeping, years-long federal investigations in both cities found their respective police departments had engaged in the systemic use of excessive force and racial discrimination.

On the night Taylor was killed, Hankison was among seven officers serving a warrant in a drug investigation of a former friend of Taylor’s. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was awakened as police forced entry into Taylor’s apartment. Fearing they were being robbed, he fired a warning shot that struck Officer John Mattingly in the thigh, Walker told investigators.

Mattingly and another officer, Myles Cosgrove, returned fire, killing Taylor. Prosecutors said Hankison retreated outside the apartment complex and blindly fired shots even though the gunfire inside had subsided.

None of the bullets fired from Hankison’s gun struck anyone, but several penetrated the apartment walls and entered the adjoining unit. He testified in each of his trials, telling jurors he heard gunfire from what he mistakenly believed was a semiautomatic rifle and started shooting because he thought fellow officers were at risk of being killed.

The only other person convicted in connection to the raid is Kelly Goodlett, a former detective who pleaded guilty in 2022 to federal charges that she helped falsify the police search warrant that allowed officers to enter the apartment.

David Nakamura covers the Justice Department with a focus on civil rights. Jeremy Roebuck covers the Justice Department and FBI for The Washington Post.