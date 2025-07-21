Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ex-Louisville officer sentenced to 33 months in relation to Breonna Taylor’s killing

By David Nakamura and Jeremy Roebuck
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Breonna Taylor was fatally by police while in her own bed after they executed a warrant on the wrong house.

Breonna Taylor was fatally by police while in her own bed after they executed a warrant on the wrong house.

A former Louisville police officer convicted of violating Breonna Taylor’s civil rights during a police raid in which she was killed has been sentenced to 33 months in prison, according to news reports, a ruling that came after the Trump administration said last week the case should not have been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save