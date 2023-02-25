Abby Choi's remains were found at a flat set up as a butchery in the seafront getaway of Tai Po. Photo / Instagram / xxabbyc

A Hong Kong model was murdered and dismembered and her body parts were made into soup after a suspected family feud.

Abby Choi, 28, was allegedly killed after a disagreement with her ex-husband’s family over a multi-million-pound luxury property.

Police have arrested four people, including her ex-husband Alex Kwong, 28, his father, mother and brother since Choi went missing on Wednesday.

Her partial remains were found at a flat set up as a butchery in the seafront getaway of Tai Po, which was rented by her father-in-law.

Police found an electric saw, cleavers, a hammer and a meat grinder, as well as Choi’s handbag and credit cards.

”We are still looking for the head, the torso and hands, which we believe were disposed of,” Alan Chung said after revealing that the mother-of-one’s legs had been found in a fridge.

Two pots of soup believed to contain human tissue were also found at the scene, as well as black raincoats and face shields worn by her killers.

“The suspects covered the walls of the flat with a sail, and they put on face shields and raincoats so that they would not get bloodstained by dismembering the body,” Chung said.

Choi appeared on the cover of a Monaco fashion magazine this month and has appeared in Elle, Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

She was a famous socialite and influencer in Hong Kong - with 84,000 Instagram followers - who came from a wealthy family with interests in the city and mainland China.