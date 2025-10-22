Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Ex-FBI director asks judge to dismiss his case on grounds US Attorney in charge was illegally appointed

Jeremy Roebuck
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Lindsey Halligan, the federal prosecutor handling the case against former FBI director James Comey. Photo / Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post

Lindsey Halligan, the federal prosecutor handling the case against former FBI director James Comey. Photo / Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post

For months, the Trump Administration’s unorthodox strategy to install and retain loyalists in key prosecutorial positions while bypassing Senate approval has rocked courts, drawn legal challenges, and earned condemnation from federal judges.

Now, it threatens to imperil one of the cases United States President Donald Trump cares about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save