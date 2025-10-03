He said he wanted to “respectfully say” on the record that he was previously engaged in negotiations with the Director of Public Prosecutions to plead guilty in the local court to only one count of manslaughter relating to Baird.
“I did take accountability from the start … and I am therefore entitled to an early plea discount,” he told the court.
He added that he “strongly opposes” any suppression orders being made during his trial, which has since been listed for September 21 next year.
He further claimed he wished to “expose serious misconduct and corruption” by NSW Police in the investigation process.
The claims come after Lamarre-Condon appeared in court in August to enter not-guilty pleas, with lawyer Benjamin Archbold telling reporters there were “more sides to every story”.
He is now on his third set of lawyers after switching his legal team in July.