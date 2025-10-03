He was sacked by NSW Police in mid-March last year.

In the Supreme Court of Sydney today, Lamarre-Condon appeared via audiovisual link from prison and confirmed his not-guilty pleas.

He was charged with domestic violence-related murder and breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence. He has been in custody since his arrest.

Jesse Baird and Luke Davies together at a Pink concert in Sydney. Photo / Instagram / jessebairddd

His mother, Coleen Lamarre, nodded along in court as he said “the truth will prevail and I will not be silenced”.

He said he wanted to “respectfully say” on the record that he was previously engaged in negotiations with the Director of Public Prosecutions to plead guilty in the local court to only one count of manslaughter relating to Baird.

“I did take accountability from the start … and I am therefore entitled to an early plea discount,” he told the court.

He added that he “strongly opposes” any suppression orders being made during his trial, which has since been listed for September 21 next year.

He further claimed he wished to “expose serious misconduct and corruption” by NSW Police in the investigation process.

The claims come after Lamarre-Condon appeared in court in August to enter not-guilty pleas, with lawyer Benjamin Archbold telling reporters there were “more sides to every story”.

He is now on his third set of lawyers after switching his legal team in July.

More to come.

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.