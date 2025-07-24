Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ex-American Airlines attendant gets 18 years for filming underage girls on flights

By Annabelle Timsit
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Estes Carter Thompson admitted to secretly recording underage girls in airplane lavatories. Photo / Lynchburg Jail

Estes Carter Thompson admitted to secretly recording underage girls in airplane lavatories. Photo / Lynchburg Jail

A former American Airlines flight attendant who secretly filmed underage girls in airplane bathrooms has been sentenced to 18 and a half years in prison.

Prosecutors said that between January and September 2023, Estes Carter Thompson III set up “a secret recording studio” in the lavatories using his cellphone and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save