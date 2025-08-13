Advertisement
Europeans, Zelenskyy try to keep Trump on board ahead of Putin summit

By Ellen Francis
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attend a talk of European leaders with the US President on the Ukraine war ahead of the summit between the US and Russian leaders. Photo / John MacDougall, pool, AFP

European leaders today implored United States President Donald Trump to keep one key point in mind when he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

They said the US cannot - must not - negotiate away Ukrainian territory, especially for nothing in return.

As Trump floats “land swaps”, Kyiv’s

