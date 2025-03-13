Mars' moon Deimos silhouetted against the red planet, which appears blue from an infrared image, as captured by ESA’s Hera spacecraft. Photo / AFP
On the way to investigate the scene of a historic asteroid collision, a European spacecraft swung by Mars and captured rare images of the red planet’s mysterious small moon, Deimos, the European Space Agency said on Thursday.
Europe’s Hera mission aims to find out how much of an impact a Nasa spacecraft made when it deliberately smashed into an asteroid in 2022, in the first test of our planetary defences.
But Hera will not reach the asteroid – which is 11 million kilometres from Earth in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter – until late 2026.
On the long voyage there, the spacecraft slingshotted around Mars on Wednesday.
Exactly how Deimos and the bigger Phobos were formed remains a matter of debate.
Some scientists believe they were once asteroids that were captured in the gravity of Mars, while others think they could have been shot from a massive impact on the surface.
The new images added “another piece of the puzzle” to efforts to determine their origin, Marcel Popescu, of the Astronomical Institute of the Romanian Academy, said.
It is hoped data from Hera’s HyperScout and thermal infrared imagers – which observe colours beyond the limits of the human eye – will shed light on this mystery by discovering more about the moon’s composition.
Those infrared imagers are why the red planet appears blue in some of the photos.
Bolstering planetary defence
Next, Hera will turn its focus back to the asteroid Dimorphos.
When Nasa’s Dart mission smashed into Dimorphos in 2022, it shortened the 160m-wide asteroid’s orbit around its big brother, Didymos, by 33 minutes.
Though Dimorphos itself posed no threat to Earth, Hera intends to discover whether this technique could be an effective way for Earth to defend itself against possibly existence-threatening asteroids in the future.
Space agencies have been working to ramp up Earth’s planetary defences, monitoring for potential threats so they can be dealt with as soon as possible.