Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

European cocaine wars: Inside the Dutch 'torture chamber'

15 minutes to read
Police found a sea container equipped as a torture chamber, in Wouwse Plantage, Netherlands during a raid in 2020. Photo / AP

Police found a sea container equipped as a torture chamber, in Wouwse Plantage, Netherlands during a raid in 2020. Photo / AP

Daily Telegraph UK
By Henry Bodkin

The escalating savagery of the cocaine wars in the Low Countries has led to gangsters setting up a Hollywood-style facility.

Imagine the terror. You have been snatched off the street or from your home by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.