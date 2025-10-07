Advertisement
European airport shuts after cigarette‑smuggling balloons enter airspace

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Smugglers were using balloons to transport about 18,000 packs of contraband cigarettes into Lithuania. Photo / AP Via State Border Guard Service.

Hydrogen balloons filled with smuggled cigarettes caused airport panic over the weekend amid ongoing air incursions throughout Europe.

On Sunday, 30 flights in and out of Vilnius Airport were cancelled after two balloons were detected flying over the airfield, the U.S. Sun reports.

The closure affected 6000 passengers, with

