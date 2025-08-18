Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Europe to urge Trump not to cave in to Putin’s peace demands

By Ben Riley-Smith
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

European leaders are urging Trump not to concede Ukrainian land to Russia. Photo / Getty Images

European leaders are urging Trump not to concede Ukrainian land to Russia. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer and other European leaders will urge Donald Trump not to submit to Vladimir Putin’s demands for more Ukrainian concessions.

After Russia’s success at last week’s Alaska summit, the group will fly to Washington on Monday in an attempt to stiffen United States resolve in the peace talks.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save