Europe furious as deadly Russian attack damages its Kyiv offices, British and US targets

Washington Post
5 mins to read

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (right) with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this year. Von der Leyen vowed after last night's Russian strikes on Kyiv that European security guarantees would “turn Ukraine into a steel porcupine”. Photo / Nicolas Tucat, AFP

Russia’s deadly waves of drones and missiles against Kyiv last night, killed at least 19 people, and also notably damaged the offices of the European Union and the British Council.

The European Commission and Britain summoned Russian envoys in Brussels and London to explain the attacks.

The

