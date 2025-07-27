Advertisement
EU to buy ‘significant’ US energy to replace Russian sources: Von der Leyen

AFP
Quick Read

US President Donald Trump and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen have reached a trade agreement at a meeting in Scotland. Photo / Brendan Smialowski, AFP

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday the bloc would buy “significant” levels of energy from the United States as part of the transatlantic trade deal, replacing Russian sources.

“Purchases of US energy products will diversify our sources of supply and contribute to Europe’s energy security. We will

