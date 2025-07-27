US President Donald Trump and European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen have reached a trade agreement at a meeting in Scotland. Photo / Brendan Smialowski, AFP

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday the bloc would buy “significant” levels of energy from the United States as part of the transatlantic trade deal, replacing Russian sources.

“Purchases of US energy products will diversify our sources of supply and contribute to Europe’s energy security. We will replace Russian gas and oil by significant purchases of US LNG, oil and nuclear fuels,” she told reporters.

She said the purchases would amount to approximately US$750 billion ($1.2b) divided equally over three years.

“We want to absolutely get rid of Russian fossil fuels,” she stressed, adding it was preferable to buy “more affordable and better” liquefied natural gas from the US.

The agreement on energy was part of a wider trade deal between the transatlantic partners to avert what could have been a full-blown trade war.