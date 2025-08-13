US President Donald Trump is due to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska about the war in Ukraine. Photo / Brendan Smialowski, AFP

European leaders will hold online talks with US President Donald Trump overnight NZT, hoping to convince him to respect Ukraine’s interests when he discusses the war with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Alaska later this week.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has invited Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as the French, British, and other European leaders and the heads of the European Union and Nato to an afternoon (local time) video conference.

They are then expected to talk to Trump and US Vice-President JD Vance in a second round of the conference call.

The Trump-Putin meeting on Friday (Saturday NZT) – their first since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over three years ago – is so far planned to go ahead without Zelenskyy.

This has fuelled fears Kyiv could be forced into painful concessions, including over land.