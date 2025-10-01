Advertisement
EU leaders build momentum for a plan to provide Ukraine with loans from frozen Russian assets

Andrea Palasciano and Sanne Wass
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Mette Frederiksen arrives at the informal European Union Council meeting in Copenhagen. Photo / Nichlas Pollier, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

European Union leaders are building momentum for a plan to provide Ukraine with €140 billion ($282b) in loans from immobilised Russian central bank assets at a summit in Denmark.

Backing for the long-standing proposal to leverage the assets has gained traction after the United States halted its direct support

