Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Yemen shipwreck: At least 76 Ethiopian migrants killed, more missing

By Aya Iskandarani with Sofiane Alsaar in Riyadh
AFP·
3 mins to read

At least 76 people died and dozens are missing after a boat carrying Ethiopian migrants sank off Yemen. Photo / Getty Images

At least 76 people died and dozens are missing after a boat carrying Ethiopian migrants sank off Yemen. Photo / Getty Images

At least 76 people were killed and dozens are missing after a boat carrying mostly Ethiopian migrants sank off Yemen, in the latest tragedy on the perilous sea route, officials told AFP on Monday.

Yemeni security officials said 76 bodies had been recovered and 32 people rescued from the shipwreck

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save