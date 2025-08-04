The UN agency earlier gave a toll of at least 68 dead, Esoev telling AFP “the fate of the missing is still unknown”.
Despite the civil war that has ravaged Yemen since 2014, the impoverished country has remained a key transit point for irregular migration, in particular from Ethiopia which itself has been roiled by ethnic conflict.
Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s secretary of state, said the Pope was “deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life”.
‘No choice’
Each year, thousands brave the so-called “Eastern Route” from Djibouti to Yemen across the Red Sea, in the hope of eventually reaching oil-rich Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The IOM recorded at least 558 deaths on the Red Sea route last year, 462 of them from boat accidents.
“This route is predominantly controlled by smugglers and human-trafficking networks... Refugees and migrants have no other alternative but to hire their services,” Ayla Bonfiglio, of the Mixed Migration Centre research and policy organisation, told AFP.
“Migrants are well aware of the risks, but with no legal pathways and families relying on remittances from Saudi Arabia or the Emirates, many feel they have no choice,” she added.
Last month, at least eight people died after smugglers forced 150 migrants off a boat in the Red Sea, according to the IOM.
The vessel that sank off Abyan was carrying mostly Ethiopian migrants, according to the province’s security directorate and an IOM source.
Yemeni security forces were recovering a “significant” number of bodies, the Abyan directorate said on Sunday.
On their way to the Gulf, migrants cross the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the narrow waterway at the mouth of the Red Sea that is a major route for international trade, as well as for migration and human trafficking.
Once in Yemen, the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country, migrants often face other threats to their safety.
The IOM says tens of thousands of migrants have become stranded in Yemen and suffer abuse and exploitation during their journeys.
In April, more than 60 people were killed in a strike blamed on the United States that hit a migrant detention centre in Yemen, according to the Houthi rebels who control much of the country.
The wealthy Gulf monarchies host significant populations of foreign workers from South Asia and Africa.
- Agence France-Presse