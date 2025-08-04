At least 76 people died and dozens are missing after a boat carrying Ethiopian migrants sank off Yemen. Photo / Getty Images

At least 76 people were killed and dozens are missing after a boat carrying mostly Ethiopian migrants sank off Yemen, in the latest tragedy on the perilous sea route, officials told AFP on Monday.

Yemeni security officials said 76 bodies had been recovered and 32 people rescued from the shipwreck in the Gulf of Aden. The UN migration agency said 157 people were on board.

Sunday’s incident was “one of the deadliest” migrant shipwrecks off Yemen this year, Abdusattor Esoev, the International Organisation for Migration’s chief of mission for Yemen, told AFP.

The ship was headed to Abyan governorate in southern Yemen, a frequent destination for boats smuggling African migrants hoping to reach the wealthy Gulf states.

Some of those rescued had been transferred to Yemen’s Aden, near Abyan, a security official said.