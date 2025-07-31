Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Espionage cost Australia at least $13.6 billion in the last financial year, country’s spy boss says

By Michael Heath
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

The Australian Collins-class submarines will be replaced by nuclear-powered subs with technology provided by the US under Aukus. Photo / Australian Defence Force

The Australian Collins-class submarines will be replaced by nuclear-powered subs with technology provided by the US under Aukus. Photo / Australian Defence Force

Australia’s spy chief said espionage cost the economy a minimum A$12.5 billion ($13.6b) in the 2024 financial year, as he sought to raise awareness about the intensification of foreign efforts to steal information.

Mike Burgess, the director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, said that his group had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save