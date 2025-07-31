The Australian Collins-class submarines will be replaced by nuclear-powered subs with technology provided by the US under Aukus. Photo / Australian Defence Force

Espionage cost Australia at least $13.6 billion in the last financial year, country’s spy boss says

The Australian Collins-class submarines will be replaced by nuclear-powered subs with technology provided by the US under Aukus. Photo / Australian Defence Force

Australia’s spy chief said espionage cost the economy a minimum A$12.5 billion ($13.6b) in the 2024 financial year, as he sought to raise awareness about the intensification of foreign efforts to steal information.

Mike Burgess, the director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, said that his group had partnered with the Australian Institute of Criminology to produce its first cost of espionage report.

The ASIO chief said it’s probably the first and definitely the most comprehensive public analysis of its kind in the world.

“As just one example, the institute estimates foreign cyber spies stole nearly A$2b of trade secrets and intellectual property from Australian companies and businesses in 2023-24,” Burgess said in a lecture in Adelaide yesterday.

“The report includes a case study where spies hacked into the computer network of a major Australian exporter,” he added.