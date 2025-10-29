Brown was able to locate relatives of the two soldiers, Private William Kirk Harley and Private Malcolm Neville, who she now plans to return the letters to.

Harley survived the war and returned home to Australia, where he went on to have children and grandchildren.

His granddaughter, Ann Turner, told ABC News the discovery of the letters felt like “a miracle”.

“I feel very emotional when I see that the other young man had a mother to write to, and that message in the bottle was to his mother, whereas our grandfather long ago had lost his mother so he just writes it to the finder of the bottle.”

Malcolm Alexander Neville was killed in action in 1917, never returning to Australian shores. Photo / Virtual War Memorial Australia, Sue Urban

Pte Neville was killed in action at age 28 on April 11 of the following year, only a few months after he left Australia.

Writing to his mother at home, the serviceman said he was “having a real good time” on his voyage and was “as happy as Larry”.

Herbie Neville said it’s “amazing” how much information has surfaced about his great uncle’s wartime experiences.

While Neville may have never returned home, a small piece of him is believed to have remained in Australia after his departure.

Oceanography professor Charitha Pattiaratchi said the bottle had likely washed ashore shortly after it was thrown overboard.

“It probably would have been a few weeks, it could have even been a month before it actually got to Wharton Beach”, he explained.

“Once it got to the beach it could have stayed there and got buried in the sand, so it could have been there for 100 years.”

Brown, for her part, was delighted by the discovery, which she described as “absolutely wonderful”.

“We get to keep the bottle, and Malcolm’s cover letter that was addressed to the finder.”

But she also said the letters had made her emotional, particularly Neville’s cheerful words to his mother.

“This poor darling had gone off, not knowing what he was about to face, and he seemed quite chipper in the letter.”