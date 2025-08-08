Advertisement
Erin Patterson trial: Husband feared poisoning, skipped fatal lunch

By Lim Beatty
news.com.au·
8 mins to read

Simon Patterson feared poisoning before fatal lunch, court hears. Photo / NewsWire

Simon Patterson’s reasons for declining an invite to the fatal lunch his wife hosted can now be revealed, including that he feared Erin Patterson had spent more than a year trying to poison him.

The father-of-two fell seriously ill on four separate occasions more than a year before the ill-fated

