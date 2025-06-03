Patterson said after they separated in late 2015, she and Simon split everything down the middle, including their properties and debts.
Asked why she included Simon’s name on the title of a property purchased in the Melbourne suburb of Mount Waverley in 2019, Patterson said it was a signal to Simon demonstrating commitment.
“I always thought we would bring the family back together, that’s what I wanted and I did that because I wanted some way to demonstrate that to Simon… something tangible to say I see a future for us,” she said.
‘Love me’: Patterson tearful in witness box
Patterson told the jury on Tuesday morning that her friendship with her husband never changed after their separation in 2015.
Patterson, 50, first took the stand on Monday after Crown prosecutor Nanette Rogers, SC, closed the prosecution case.
Giving evidence for 45 minutes until the hearing was adjourned, she detailed the early stages of her relationship with her estranged husband.
Taking the stand shortly after 3.30pm on Monday, Patterson began to answer questions about her relationship, struggles with her weight, religious beliefs, motherhood and the lead-up to the fatal lunch.
Her voice started off soft, growing in volume and confidence as the minutes ticked over but faltered once when talking about the “very traumatic” birth of her son in January 2009.
Frequently, she would pause for a second or two, her eyes closed, before answering a question.
Patterson told the jury that she first met her husband when the pair were working at the Monash City Council in Melbourne in 2004.
She said they first began socialising through friends at the council, but the relationship grew deeper through “conversations about life, religion and politics” while camping together.
Describing herself then as a “fundamental atheist”, she said she sought to convert her Christian boyfriend before attending a service from Wilkinson.