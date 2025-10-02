Erin Patterson will appeal against her convictions for the 2023 mushroom poisoning murders in Victoria. Photo / Getty Images
Triple murderer Erin Patterson will appeal against her convictions in the deadly mushroom case.
In a brief hearing at the Supreme Court of Victoria today, which Patterson did not attend, her lawyer confirmed an application for leave to appeal would be filed.
Justice Christopher Beale also granted an extension tofile the appeal, beyond the initial deadline of October 6, which was 28 days after she was sentenced.
Last month, Patterson, 51, was given a life sentence with no possibility of parole for 33 years for the 2023 murders of Don Patterson, Gail Patterson and Heather Wilkinson, and the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson.
Patterson was found guilty after an 11-week trial of murdering Don and Gail Patterson – the parents of her estranged husband Simon – and his aunt Heather Wilkinson, plus the attempted murder of Ian Patterson, Heather’s husband.
The four victims were poisoned at a lunch in rural Victoria on July 29, 2023, at which Patterson served them a beef Wellington laced with death cap mushrooms.
Don, Gail and Heather died in the week after the lunch, while Ian survived after more than a month in hospital.
The months-long trial garnered massive media attention and sparked multiple TV documentaries. Patterson’s sentencing was broadcast live, a first for Victoria’s Supreme Court.
Throughout the trial, Patterson maintained that the deaths were a tragic accident, and the prosecution conceded it could not prove a motive for the poisonings.
Under the sentence imposed in September, the mother of two will be in her early 80s before she is eligible for parole.
Her lawyers have previously said that, because of her high profile, Patterson was likely to spend much of the sentence in solitary confinement, as had been the case in the 18 months leading up to the trial.
Patterson has also hired a high-profile human rights lawyer to lead the appeal.
Though not in court today, Julian McMahon, SC, has been enlisted for the appeal.
McMahon represented Bali Nine members Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, who were ultimately executed in Indonesia for smuggling heroin.