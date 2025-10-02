Patterson’s new lawyer, Richard Edney, represented her in court today, confirming that his client intended to seek leave to appeal against the convictions.

He said she sought a total of 56 days to file the appeal, double the usual amount of time granted.

A prosecution lawyer had nothing to add when asked in court, and Justice Beale granted the extension.

Patterson’s next court date was not immediately scheduled.

Patterson was found guilty after an 11-week trial of murdering Don and Gail Patterson – the parents of her estranged husband Simon – and his aunt Heather Wilkinson, plus the attempted murder of Ian Patterson, Heather’s husband.

The four victims were poisoned at a lunch in rural Victoria on July 29, 2023, at which Patterson served them a beef Wellington laced with death cap mushrooms.

Don, Gail and Heather died in the week after the lunch, while Ian survived after more than a month in hospital.

The months-long trial garnered massive media attention and sparked multiple TV documentaries. Patterson’s sentencing was broadcast live, a first for Victoria’s Supreme Court.

Throughout the trial, Patterson maintained that the deaths were a tragic accident, and the prosecution conceded it could not prove a motive for the poisonings.

Under the sentence imposed in September, the mother of two will be in her early 80s before she is eligible for parole.

Patterson was sentenced to life without parole for 33 years for the murders and attempted murder. Photo / Getty Images

Her lawyers have previously said that, because of her high profile, Patterson was likely to spend much of the sentence in solitary confinement, as had been the case in the 18 months leading up to the trial.

Patterson has also hired a high-profile human rights lawyer to lead the appeal.

Though not in court today, Julian McMahon, SC, has been enlisted for the appeal.

McMahon represented Bali Nine members Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, who were ultimately executed in Indonesia for smuggling heroin.

McMahon’s work representing Australians facing the death penalty overseas earned him the 2016 Victorian of the Year honour.

