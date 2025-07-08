Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Erin Patterson: Mushroom killer’s cell complaint during murder trial

By Liam Beatty
news.com.au·
6 mins to read

Criminal psychologist on the mushroom trial - why were we all so fascinated / what could have driven her to do it? Video / Herald NOW

Erin Patterson complained she was denied a doona and pillow while being held in her prison cell, as well as access to her own laptop and charger.

A day before the jury in her murder and attempted murder trial were empanelled, Patterson was held in the cells at Morwell Police

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World