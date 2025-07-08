Mandy told the court Patterson has been allowed to have her own laptop and charger while on remand at Dame Phyllis Frost Centre to prepare for the trial.
This was confirmed by Dame Phyllis Frost Centre senior operations manager Candice Vella, who said Patterson had been granted those privileges for at least 12 months without any concerns being raised by staff.
“She’s been approved to have that laptop computer in her cell, so it remains with her at all times, so she can access that at any time,” Vella said.
Since her arrest in November 2023, Patterson has spent the bulk of her time in protective custody at the maximum security women’s prison.
But as the trial proceeded, five nights a week she swapped the prison’s facilities for a plastic bed in the Morwell Police Station’s watch house – located next to the court.
Under the control of custody officers, she was brought each day through a tunnel to the basement of the court and up an elevator to a rear entrance of Court 4 on the second floor of the Latrobe Valley law courts.
Solomon-Bridge said the evidence in front of the court was that the cells were “not continuously monitored”.
He said he was instructed that Patterson now had a sheet, doona and pillow provided to her in the cells.
Mandy told the court, as he understood it, arrangements had been approved for Patterson to have her legal notes and paperwork in the cells.
The barrister said they’d been negotiating with police to allow Patterson to have her computer in the cell without a charging cord.
“One of the concerns that the police have is in relation to the charger, so the negotiation we’ve had with them is to this effect: charge the laptop – she can’t take the cord and the charger into her cell – charge the laptop and she can have the laptop with her until it runs out of charge,” Mandy said.
Mandy asked Justice Beale to give a “direction” to Victoria Police to address the “unsatisfactory nature” of Patterson’s cell arrangements.
He argued the amount of time she had access to her laptop was “insufficient”, claiming access overnight was essential to her “fair trial rights”.
“The gaoler might have a general concern about security with general propositions which are enforceable throughout the cells but in terms of any risk assessment of our client as to using either the laptop or any part of it as a weapon or to harm herself, that has not been undertaken and the evidence from Dame Phyllis Frost ... seems to suggest that there is no such danger to herself or anyone else by the provision of a laptop to her,” Mandy argued.
Several days later, the discussion popped back up in court as Mandy said he wanted to withdraw his objection to Patterson’s custody conditions.
“Things have improved for our client in the cells and we understand the – I’ve probably said enough,” Mandy said on May 8 in the second week of the trial.
“We’ll let Victoria Police and Mr Solomon-Bridge know that.”
Throughout the trial, the softly-spoken accused killer could often be seen conversing with her team of defence lawyers in the morning before the evidence began and during breaks.