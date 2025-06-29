Erin Patterson, the Australian woman who cooked the mushroom meal that killed three people.

Erin Patterson, the Australian woman who cooked the mushroom meal that killed three people.

In Australia, jurors in the triple-murder trial of Erin Patterson are poised to be sent out to deliberate their verdict after the judge finishes delivering his final remarks.

Patterson, a mother of two, has been charged with murdering her estranged husband’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, as well as Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, and with the attempted murder of Heather’s husband, Ian.

She made a beef wellington that contained death cap mushrooms for a fateful lunch on a July Saturday in 2023.

But the key question in the trial is how those deadly mushrooms got there.

On Friday, Justice Christopher Beale told jurors he expected to complete his summing up of the evidence, arguments and legal principles by midday on Monday.