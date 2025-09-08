Convicted murderer Erin Patterson (top, C) arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne on September 8, 2025. Photo / AFP

Reading out her sentence on Monday, Supreme Court Justice Christopher Beale said Patterson had inflicted “trauma” on her victims and their families.

“Your failure to exhibit any remorse pours salt into all the victims’ wounds,” he said.

However, he said she would be eligible for parole after 33 years, when she will be 83 years old.

Her legal team now has 28 days to appeal both her convictions and her sentence.

They had argued she should be given the chance of release after 30 years because the notoriety of her case will mean she will spend most of her prison sentence in isolation.

She arrived at the Melbourne court just after 09:00 am local time, an AFP journalist said.

The deadliest fungus

In July, a 12-person jury found Patterson guilty of murdering her husband Simon’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, as well as his aunt Heather Wilkinson, at her home in Leongatha, in the state of Victoria.

She was also found guilty of attempting to murder Heather’s husband Ian.

Simon had also been invited to the fateful lunch, but pulled out on the eve of the meal, texting his estranged wife that he felt “uncomfortable” attending.

A man walks past a mural by street artist Jarrod Grech of Erin Patterson. Photo / AFP

At the time, Patterson’s relationship with Simon had turned sour.

The pair -- long estranged but still legally married -- were fighting over Simon’s child support contributions.

Throughout a trial lasting more than two months, Patterson maintained the beef-and-pastry dish was accidentally poisoned with death cap mushrooms, the world’s most lethal fungus.

Death cap mushrooms are easily mistaken for other edible varieties, and reportedly possess a sweet taste that belies their potent toxicity.

Friends and family of the victims last month told a court of the devastating impact of the crime.

Ian Wilkinson, the only guest to survive a toxic mushroom lunch with Australian murderer Erin Patterson. Photo / AFP

Sole lunch survivor Pastor Ian Wilkinson said he feels “half alive” without his wife.

“The silence in our home is a daily reminder,” he said.

“I continue to carry a heavy burden of grief over her untimely death.”

