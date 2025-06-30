Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Sweet-smelling fungi at centre of Australian triple-murder trial are deadliest mushrooms in world

AFP
3 mins to read

Erin Patterson faces trial over a mushroom-laced meal that killed three relatives.

Erin Patterson faces trial over a mushroom-laced meal that killed three relatives.

Jury members have retired to decide the fate of an Australian woman accused of murdering three members of her husband’s family with a toxic mushroom-laced beef Wellington lunch.

Jurors began deliberating their verdict on 50-year-old home cook Erin Patterson after a nine-week trial, with each twist consumed by a global

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World