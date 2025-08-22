Erik Menendez appeared at the parole hearing by video link from prison in San Diego, where he and his brother are being held. Photo / Getty Images

Erik Menendez appeared at the parole hearing by video link from prison in San Diego, where he and his brother are being held. Photo / Getty Images

Erik Menendez has been denied parole more than three decades after he and his brother Lyle were convicted of slaughtering their parents in the family’s luxury Beverly Hills home.

A California panel ordered the 54-year-old to stay in prison, defying a lengthy campaign waged by his family, friends and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian.

“Erik Menendez was denied parole for three years at his initial suitability hearing today,” said a brief statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

The result will be a huge blow to a movement that has swelled in recent years, nourished by documentaries and TV dramas, including the Netflix hit Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Lyle Menendez, 57, is due to appear before a parole panel tomorrow.