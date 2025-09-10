“Even though I handled the deal, I didn’t get any of the money or the girl,” it reads.

The entry under Pashcow’s name includes two hand-drawn cartoons.

In one image, Epstein hands a red lollipop and balloons to three young girls in a left-hand panel marked “1983”.

A right-hand panel marked “2003” shows several blonde women, some of them topless, kneading the neck, shoulders and feet of an older version of Epstein.

One of the women is crouched with her head down over his waist and her hands apparently placed around his genitalia. “What a country,” a note reads.

The Telegraph was unable to reach Pashcow for comment. His lawyers had not responded to requests for comment by the US media outlet which first published the story.

The Democrats posted the cartoons on social media after the contents of the birthday book were released by the House Oversight Committee. The Trump administration has faced bipartisan criticism over its handling of the case files related to the disgraced financier.

Trump is reported to have contributed a note to the collection in which he says that he and Epstein share a “wonderful secret”.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, on Monday denied that the note was written or signed by the President, despite similarities in the handwriting.

Pashcow was a Mar-A-Lago member who gave US$20,000 ($33,700) to the Trump campaign and Republican national committee in the 2016 election, according to electoral records.

He helped to raise funds for the Palm Beach police department as a board member of its foundation.

The entry linked to Pashcow appears in the 2003 birthday book in a chapter marked “Friends”. Other chapters include “Girlfriends” and “Children”.

A lawyer for the woman in the photograph told the Wall Street Journal that she did not know Pashcow and had no knowledge of the letter naming her, which she described as a “disgusting and disturbing hoax”.

The Journal reported that the woman was a point of tension between Trump and Epstein, citing sources close to the deceased financier. Epstein allegedly told those people the woman preferred his company and was bitter when she chose to date Trump.

The woman, a wealthy European then in her 20s, denied having a romantic relationship with either Trump or Epstein, in the statement from her lawyer. She said she had cut off all ties to Epstein in 1997.

Paschow flew eight times on Epstein’s private jet, known as the “Lolita Express”, including one return trip to his private island of Little St James in the Caribbean, where several victims say they were sexually abused.

His name appears 19 times in Epstein’s address book.

When approached for comment about his ties to Epstein in 2020, Pashcow told the news website Mother Jones: “You’re really pathetic, you know that?”.

