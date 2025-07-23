Advertisement
EPA is said to be drafting a plan to end its ability to fight climate change

By Lisa Friedman
New York Times·
4 mins to read

The Trump Administration's EPA plans to repeal a 2009 rule that underpins all US climate regulations. Photo / Getty Images

The Trump Administration has drafted a plan to repeal a fundamental scientific finding that gives the United States Government its authority to regulate greenhouse-gas emissions and fight climate change, according to two people familiar with the plan.

The proposed Environmental Protection Agency rule rescinds a 2009 declaration known as the

